Like big books and cannot lie? Keep yourself surrounded by tomes every day and order a book box of your choice from home décor brand Carousel.
Bibliophiles, Keep Your Trinkets In These Beautiful Book-Cover Boxes
What Makes It Awesome
The creative folks here make boxes with the covers of your favourite books. These are wooden boxes on which cook covers are digitally printed and can very well be mistaken for a real book. There are some prints already available, and anything which isn’t available, you can get it customised. These boxes are priced at INR 900 plus shipping charges.
Keep your trinkets, accessories, writing tools or even a small book inside this box and show your love to the world.
