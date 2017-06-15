Four Book Subscription Services For The Indecisive Bookworms In Your Life

This book subscription box is unique because it sends books by South-East Asian, African, and Middle Eastern writers, as well as lesser-known global authors, encouraging you the reader to explore something different. This is a monthly box, which contains at least two books in each box, along with some book-ish knick knacks (bookmarks, note cards) along with a handwritten letter to you.

Because nothing accompanies a good book better than a nice, steaming beverage, they've also thrown in some good coffee beans or tea leaves, giving clarity to their name for once and for all.

You can choose from a variety of different subscriptions, including themed book boxes, plus a three-month, six-month, and annual subscription. They also do a gift box subscription for the book lovers in your life.

Buy your box here. Follow them on Facebook here.

Price: Starts at INR 800