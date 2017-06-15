Four Book Subscription Services For The Indecisive Bookworms In Your Life

Your Amazon wish list is getting longer by the day, and honestly, you’ve given up hope that someone will gift you those one by one. Be your own hero, and start subscribing to these amazing book subscription boxes tailor-made for those who can’t wait for the day to end so that they can go back to the thick of the plot. These are all by Indian brands, and compile a great variety of books that will come to your doorstep. These are also amazing if you spend hours trying to pick a book because they do the job for you.
Kaffeinated Konversations
This book subscription box is unique because it sends books by South-East Asian, African, and Middle Eastern writers, as well as lesser-known global authors, encouraging you the reader to explore something different. This is a monthly box, which contains at least two books in each box, along with some book-ish knick knacks (bookmarks, note cards) along with a handwritten letter to you.
Because nothing accompanies a good book better than a nice, steaming beverage, they've also thrown in some good coffee beans or tea leaves, giving clarity to their name for once and for all.
You can choose from a variety of different subscriptions, including themed book boxes, plus a three-month, six-month, and annual subscription. They also do a gift box subscription for the book lovers in your life.
Price: Starts at INR 800
The Big Book Box
The Big Book Box a book subscription meant for the avid reader. The service offers a range of subscription options - you can pick from 4 different box types: Frappe, Espresso, Cappuccino or Mocha Box. These can be further customised with a plan of your choice. Prices start at INR 999 per month for the Frappe Box, which comes with one book, and 3-4 bookish goodies, plus printables and an edible. The most expensive box is their Cafe Mocha box at INR 2,999 per month, which comes packed with one paperback, three hardcovers, 9-10 goodies and merch, printables and edibles.
Price: Starts at INR 999
The Purple Box
Purple Box is an online bookstore that stocks a wide collection of books, merch, collectibles and more. Each month they come out with a monthly subscription box that comes with a curated set of books and goodies too that make for a wonderful gift to yourself or a fellow book lover.
Price: Prices start at INR 999
Book Pitaara
Book Pitaara offers something a little different for all you book lover's out there. They combine a book subscription with wellness and offer curated boxes on different themes. They have 3 types of Wellness boxes and also fandom boxes that change from time to time. In their wellness boxes you can opt for the Goodies Only Box, The Mini Wellness Box or the Wellness Pitaara. The Wellness Pitaara is the complete package and comes stocked with 2 self-help books, 4-5 self-care products, a DIY Kit, 4 colouring pages, and goodies from time to time. This is priced at INR 1,649.
Price: Prices start at 1,149
