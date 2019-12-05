Ladies, don’t let the wedding fanfare and awkward marriage-related questions from Aunties spoil your dating plans. Matched with a great guy on Bumble and ready to meet IRL? Check out these tried and tested date spots and experiences in Mumbai to see if you guys really hit it off!
Ditch The Family Weddings & Go For Bumble Dates This Shaadi Season: 5 Cool Experiences In The City!
For The Fitness Explorer
Why not go on a gravity-defying date? Check out Arts in Motion Studio in Sion East to make your date a little out of the ordinary. Be it yoga, or aerial acrobatics, these classes help strengthen your core and your mind. Go break a sweat together!
Go Graffiti Spotting
Find yourself and bae reciting all the Bollywood dialogues? Challenge each other to some B-Town trivia as you stroll along the streets of Bandra, from Chapel Road to Mount Mary and Reclamation. Who will be the bigger Amitabh Bachchan fan?
Kick It Old School
Take bae to the Adagio music school in Chembur, that offers music lessons and also has a really cool Vinyl Night, every Thursday. Music is great, but retro music is even better, especially when you have that special someone to hum along with! Kick back with your date and take a trip down memory lane with Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and other classics.
Got The Need For Speed?
Get an adrenaline rush at Ajmera Indikarting in Wadala East! This is a karting track with a difference, right in the heart of the city. Go wild on the whopping 8 lac square feet space and is 410 metres long for an exciting racing experience. So, get your date, head here and rev those engines. Put your competitive spirit to test as you race against each other.
Regression Sessions
Let loose at Fun O Factory trampoline park in R City Mall for a zing to your date. Nothing like a day of carefree trampolining and de-stressing at one of these trampoline parks. Let your childhood spirits run wild with this fun regression session.
So, ditch the boredom of the shaadi season and dial up the romance with a Bumble date at these cool spots in town! Ladies, open up the Bumble app on your phone and make the first move today!
