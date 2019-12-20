We found a lovely and sweet little bungalow-cottage in Kashid. You can rent out the entire homestay for a large family vacation or a trip with like-minded friends for one purpose: relax, relax and relax.
Buddies On A Budget? This Kashid Cottage Is Cheap & Five Minutes From The Beach
What Makes It Awesome
The property is located in Kashid, and makes for a quick getaway. The destination is only 3-3.5 hours from Mumbai by road and you will cross Alibaug on your way. The other option is to take a ferry from Gateway of India to Alibaug and then hire a cab, however the road option is very viable.
The house is extremely well-designed, with each room opening up to French windows out to the lush white-fenced garden. It has its own space, yet is close to local restaurants.
The beach is so close by {about 2-5 minutes} that you can hear the waves lapping the shore, inviting you to go on and take a walk.
Pro-Tip
They don’t allow kitchen use, so you will have to order in meals or step out. A night’s stay for 7 guests is INR 10,008, however that can be divided.
