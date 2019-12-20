Buddies On A Budget? This Kashid Cottage Is Cheap & Five Minutes From The Beach

The property is located in Kashid, and makes for a quick getaway. The destination is only 3-3.5 hours from Mumbai by road and you will cross Alibaug on your way. The other option is to take a ferry from Gateway of India to Alibaug and then hire a cab, however the road option is very viable.



The house is extremely well-designed, with each room opening up to French windows out to the lush white-fenced garden. It has its own space, yet is close to local restaurants.

The beach is so close by {about 2-5 minutes} that you can hear the waves lapping the shore, inviting you to go on and take a walk.