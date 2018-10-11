From Pashminas To Home Decor: This Gorgeous Store Is A Paradise For All Things Pretty

Walking through Colaba is always amazing, especially when these random walks lead you to a beautiful store. And Gift Gallery happens to be that store which has stolen our heart. You’ve probably passed it many a times while going to the Colaba Social {it’s on the same pavement, at the start}, or while you’ve been strolling around the lanes of Colaba. This tiny store {it’s really small} is home to all things Kashmiri – pashminas, embroidered kurtas, gift items made of marble, brass and much more.

They have adorable magnets starting at INR 200, marble gift items starting at INR 500 and brass gift items starting at INR 400. We loved their limited but lovely collection of pashminas {INR 1,800}, scarves {super colourful, INR 500} and Kashmiri embroidery kurtas {INR 1,000 upwards} all of which will be lovely additions to our wardrobe. The store is about 15-years-old and we think it’s the perfect place for when you’re looking to give someone a gift, especially those who love home decor items.