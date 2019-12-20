Floral Or Pastel Hues: This Home Decor Brand Is What We're Crushing On Right Now

We're always suckers for good home decor, smart storage and cutesy home accessories. So, whether it's an online brand or a cute physical store tucked away in a tiny lane - we just can't keep calm. While there are tons of home decor stores across the city, we were quite stoked by this online brand called I Am, which is a luxury home decor and lifestyle brand.

Scroll through their Instagram page and you'll be welcomed by soothing floral prints, pastel hues and elegance. If you're looking to make your home like a Pinterest dream, decor from this brand is what your abode needs. Their collection includes a vast variety of decor including storage cabinets, coffee tables, serving trays, storage boxes, storage jars, wastebaskets, wine shaped tissue boxes, elegant tea sets and a lot more.

Whether you're planning to add hints of cute things in your home or simply planning to gift someone something thoughtful, this brand has got your covered.

Their price range starts from INR 250 and goes up to approximately 15,000.