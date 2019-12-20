Since 1944: Head To This Iconic Saree Shop In SoBo!

Established even before independence, this iconic saree shop has been passed down from three generations. Sitting proudly on the busy lanes of C.P. Tank, you'll easily spot this store with a gigantic whiteboard that reads 'Girdharlal Bros' in bright red font. We must say, we were pretty impressed with their huge window display which has multiple sarees hung. The minute you'll enter the store, you'll spot a poised lady dressed in a crisp silk saree to your left. Look to your right and you'll spot three dolls dressed in pretty sarees. It's pretty cute, trust us! And now lets dig in right into their collection. At Girdharlal Bros. you name it and you have it. Specialising in sarees for decades, they've got collection from multiple states including plain cotton, Banrasi, Kotta, Maheswari, Kavala, authentic South Indian and Calcutta sarees, Erkal etc. What we loved about this store? Well, they've got a bunch of sarees which are ready to wear. So,for those who love sarees but have difficulty draping it around, this one's for you guys.