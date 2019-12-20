Buy Quirky Printed Tees From INR 200 From This Funky Store

Bright red boards reading ‘INR 200’ and ‘INR 250’ is sure to capture your attention and make you want to pick a couple of tops from this store in Hill Road called F Collection. Printed tees and denims is one of our favourite combos of all time. And if printed tees are your go-to for almost every occasion or plan – this place is something you must check out. From cute pineapple prints to polka dots and from flamingo to hearts and floral – they’ve got tons of options for you. Get these at just INR 200 or INR 250. Apart from the tees and t-shirts also pick up a few crop tops which come in stripes, polka dots and plain ones. We particularly loved their neon green crop tops which is good to go with your shorts or denims. Now, if you’re looking for something fancier, you can opt for their striped tops, hoodies, tunics and summery dresses and skirts. Get these at INR 500 and upwards. They’ve also got an entire section for funky and trendy denims as well. So, there are tons of options, it’s very cost effective and they are pretty trendy – so we highly recommend a trip to this store.