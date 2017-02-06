We found Sprig – an online gourmet store that’s selling hapiness in a jar. And by happiness we mean salted caramel.
Life Is Good: Get Delicious Salted Caramel In A Jar Delivered To Your Doorstep
What Is It?
Sprig, an online gourmet store is selling someting called ‘Dulce de Leche'{ INR 449}. Before you get your tongue in a twist, it’s pronounced ‘ dool-ce day lay-che’. It comes with vanilla and is a luscious milk cream caramel with dark rummy vanilla.
Your breakfast worries are sorted with this spread as you can have it with a warm buttered toass. You can also top it over a cake or a fruit salad, fill in pies, flans and crepes, drizzle over ice cream, puddings and custards or just open the jar and tuck in with a big spoon. The website describes its usage and purpose quite clearly and we believe them for we don’t doubt those who provide us with desserts.
In case you’re more of a salted caramel kind of person, do get their salted caramel {INR 399} that contains sea salt. You can also find exotic ingredients like wasabi powder {coming soon}, matcha green tea {INR 499} and Madagascar vanilla {INR 299} as well.
So, We're Saying...
Great for those who like to have their breakfast on the go or don’t have the time to whip up an omelette in the morning, the spreads are recommended.
