Calorie Labelled, Well Balanced Meals Designed To Get You All In One!

I stumbled upon this food outlet yesterday and seeing the healthy range of meal boxes they were offering, I decided to start my week on a nourishing note. Right from 20 plus options in keto, lean and clean meals, one even gets to customize every order according to what kind of protein one favors; the options ranging from chicken, fish, egg, paneer and tofu. For gym goers, they put forward high protein balanced snack boxes made with eggs cooked in heterogeneous forms like scrambles, boiled, omelet, eg chaat, etc. those looking to get adequate or extra amount of proteins can get their meal personalized by adding just the egg whites too. They even have ambrosial range of biryanis made with brown rice so as to relish them guilt free. I had a keto meal with cauliflower rice, shredded chicken and some veggies tossed in schezwan sauce and a lean meal with brown rice, soft tofu and veggies in the same sauce. Both were delish and filling and more importantly very healthy. Another unique thing about their menu was a range of smoothies catering to different personal requirements- anti ageing, detoxing, ayurvedic, vitamin and immunity boosting. I tasted the apple, kale and mint detox smoothie which fulfilled my daily multivitamin requirements. To silent my sweet tooth, I had a berry raisin smoothie which had a dash of honey for the sweetness along with loads of small chunks of dry fruits in it. Overall, a healthful, fuss free way to serve oneself with the best taste, quality and convenient meal boxes