Can You Get Yourself Out Of A Locked Room In Under An Hour?

A good place to go to play a reality escape game is Clues Hunt. They are located in Andheri, Bandra, Kurla, Lower Parel and Fort and have 14 games to choose from. A fake situation is created around you and you are not a character in a plot. You are stuck in a room, full of clues. You have to find these clues, fit the pieces of the puzzle together and escape for your life pride. Some of the challenges also include conducting a top-stakes raid at a suspect’s house, attending an invite to a maybe-murderer’s party, finding evidence that could save the world, and more. If it sounds like a real-life version of Cluedo to you too, then we’re on the same page.