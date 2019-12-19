Fam-Jam, Bachelor Party Or Office Trip: This 5-BHK Villa Is Where You Should Be

We all deserve a mini-escapade from the hullabaloo of the city and our joy knows no bounds when we bump into gorgeous villas. And since our first priority is sharing the news with you, here's what we think about Mahabaleshwar's CasaMO Silver Oak.

This huge 5-BHK villa is pure vacay bliss, that's surrounded by a lot of greens, and offers a magnificent view of the skyline. The architecture (both inside and outside) is modern and neat. CasaMO can accommodate as many as 20 people and there's ample outdoor (and indoor) space to laze around, set up a barbecue party, and make the most of the getaway. Its terrace is known to give the most gorgeous view of the sunset. So make sure you keep all the chai ready and sip on some with your tribe while watching the crimson spreading its hues in the sky.

All five rooms have attached bathrooms and are air-conditioned. And three of them also have an attached balcony. There's a very aesthetic dining space and most of the living room is made of glass doors and windows. The kitchen space has crockery for 15 people and an in-house chef can be arranged for, if you're willing to pay some additional amount. The cost per night at this villa is around INR 18,000 which is quite justified because just look at its grandeur! There are indoor games like carom, pictionary, and playing cards; and outdoor games like badminton or cricket that you can indulge in. Also, the breakfast is complimentary here. Are you convinced already?