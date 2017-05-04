LBBLoves: Free The Artist Within You At This Beautiful Retreat In Dharamshala

Maitreya Study Centre is a spa cum artist retreat in Dharamshala which is housed inside the Blossom Resorts located in Sidhpur in the District of Kangra.

Though Maitreya Centre has been a healing and meditation centre in the past, currently they are working towards opening up a platform via their space to travellers, artists or people who are looking to contribute creatively. It’s a beautiful place with one of the most envious views of the Himalayas, enough to soothe anyone’s city’s woes.

If you are an artist and would like to host a workshop, or work on your project, you can get in touch with them. They will organise your stay for you – either you will be availing 50% off from the rooms at the resort, or you can stay for free, but the revenue of the workshop will go to the resort.

We’ve been told, if you’re looking to work there, conduct workshops or just go on a retreat, they will create a package for you.

#LBBTip: They also organise events like poetry telling sessions, kathak, or pottery workshops for people who want to get down and dirty.