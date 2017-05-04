Maitreya Study Centre in Dharamshala is creating an artist’s retreat, wherein artists, musicians, writers, singers, yoga teachers or anyone who is creatively inclined to come and conduct workshops in lieu of staying there with upto 50% off. The centre organises events like yoga retreats, plays, music, poetry sessions and so much more for you to get involved.
#LBBLoves: Free The Artist Within You At This Beautiful Retreat In Dharamshala
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
The easiest way to get to Dharamshala is to take a flight from Mumbai via a layover in Delhi. It takes approximately five hours and 30 mins in the flight. From the Dharamshala airport, it’s just a 30-minute ride in the car. If you are an artist, then a transport will be arranged for you.
What's So Unique About It?
Maitreya Study Centre is a spa cum artist retreat in Dharamshala which is housed inside the Blossom Resorts located in Sidhpur in the District of Kangra.
Though Maitreya Centre has been a healing and meditation centre in the past, currently they are working towards opening up a platform via their space to travellers, artists or people who are looking to contribute creatively. It’s a beautiful place with one of the most envious views of the Himalayas, enough to soothe anyone’s city’s woes.
If you are an artist and would like to host a workshop, or work on your project, you can get in touch with them. They will organise your stay for you – either you will be availing 50% off from the rooms at the resort, or you can stay for free, but the revenue of the workshop will go to the resort.
We’ve been told, if you’re looking to work there, conduct workshops or just go on a retreat, they will create a package for you.
#LBBTip: They also organise events like poetry telling sessions, kathak, or pottery workshops for people who want to get down and dirty.
Anything Else?
If you’re an artist and are looking to getaway from the city, or just engage with your art, you can get in touch with them via their Facebook here.
