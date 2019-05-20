While the world seemingly has been taken over by coffee-lovers, there is a strong majority of chaivinists out there that loves sipping on some piping hot adrak waali chai. Luckily, we no longer just have to drink tea but can eat it too. So the next time you’re out, why not replace the usual cup with a bite of one of these tea-infused dishes?
Time For Some PositiviTEA: 6 Dishes To Try At Mumbai Restaurants If You're Obsessed With Chai
Shortcut
Tea Leaf Salad
A tea leaf salad? Well, why not. Burma Burma serves a lean mean salad machine in the form of this signature dish of theirs. The tea leaves in themselves are a bit bitter, and so they add 16 more ingredients to this including two types of lettuce, a few varieties of tomatoes, a handful of nuts, jalapenos and more. Sounds refreshing to us.
Price: INR 340
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Green Tea Macarons
Yuatcha makes green tea macarons, the two layers of which are filled with a jasmine cream. Talk about being healthy while eating dessert.
Price: INR 79 a pop
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Tea Soup at Tea Trails
Tea trails is where all the tea is at. Not only do they have an insane number of the types of tea on the menu, but amazing dishes made of tea too. They have three types of tea soups – a matcha broccoli soup, chamomile tuber soup, and thai pumpkin soup.
Price: INR 220
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Jasmine Tea Crème Brulee
We have always loved the crème brulee, for the satisfying cracking sound when you break through the top layer. Whether you are a crème brulee aficionado, or haven’t tried it yesterday, you have to try the jasmine tea crème brulee at this lovely restaurant in Juhu, The Fable. It’s a café for book-lovers by book-lovers and this tea-dessert we hear goes really well with your favourite novel.
Price: INR 225
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Pro-Tip
You can also try a matcha flavoured parfait by the Parfait Company, Green Tea Tiramisu at Yuuka and a Chiffon Cake at Fatty Bao.
Comments (0)