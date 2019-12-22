Register For This Cool Science Workshop For Kids!

Chandrayaan-2 the Milestone event in the history of India’s Space Programme is carved into a workshop to get an activity based experience of the complete journey to the Chandrayaan-2.

Beginning with the interactive session about space and the role of ISRO in the India’s Space Programme, the workshop takes you through the hands-on activities such as making a Satellite Model, building a Rocket Launcher and understanding and experimenting the Centripetal n Centrifugal forces, and how it helped the Chandrayaan to start its journey with a Geosynchronous Orbit. This is where the working model of Geosynchronous Satellite Model will enter into the picture.



There is a small activity of Elliptical orbit to explain how Chandrayaan-2 was a cost-effective mission, and finally the video of Pragyan Rover to explain what we expected to study on the Lunar Surface.



'Hands on activities' is a beauty of ScienceUtsav's workshop, so here in Chandrayaan 2 workshop kids will be learning basic science, used practically, with technology and engineering miracles, by making, exploring, and building take away models as a memory of the event.

The half day workshop (4 hours) consist of with 11 activities in it and 3 take away models.





Mini projects:

1. Model of Satellite

2. Centripetal Force

Major project:



Geosynchronous Satellite Model