This Brand's Making Super Chic Products With Upcycled Fabrics

#MadeFromNothing. Quite a catchy catchphrase, no? Upcycled products hold a special space in our hearts, so brands like Chindi are always a joy to find! As consumers, we don't ever realize the sheer enormity of the amount of waste we produce, and while we're all becoming conscious about our plastic use, diets and more, the environmental impact of fast fashion still remains a huge environmental issue.

Chindi actually recycles textile waste produced by consumers like us, and turns it all into darling pouches, sling bags, scarves, and totally adorable totes! They also have a shopping bag that you can carry with you whenever you're headed to fill up the pantry and fridge. They also have the cutest batuas (coin purses!).

The range isn't exactly cheap, but we think the range is quite reasonable at INR 1,000 to INR 4,500.