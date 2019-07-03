Craving Chocolate? These Chocolate Subscriptions Will Satisfy Your Chocoholic Soul

While CocoTrait is based in Chennai, they deliver their subscription boxes all over India. If you know a true chocolate lover, a box of the finest chocolates via CocoaTrait will make for the perfect gift. Carefully packed in chic tin boxes, each chocolate bar is handpicked and made from the some of the most experienced artisans in India. Fun fact- this is owned by Nitin Chordia who is India’s 1st and only certified chocolate taster!



The prices of their monthly subscription boxes start from INR 1,299 and goes up to a whopping INR 11,599.