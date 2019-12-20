Get Quirky Flower Bouquets Home Delivered With This Subscription Service

House Of Flowers is a floral arrangement company run by the owner of Candies. They make beautiful arrangements, perfect as a pick-me-up for yourself or someone you love.

The best bit is the subscription service in which you specify a sum {be it INR 4,000, 5,000 or less} to them, and then they will deliver surprise arrangements to your house on an unexpected day a few times a month, almost like a little surprise gift to yourself.