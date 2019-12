You could go running or kick-boxing to get rid of all the stress and negativity that’s been getting stored in your body – it works darn well. But there are days when you just don’t have the energy for any kind of physical activity and for those days, pick yourself a colouring book. For real.

If the idea of that sounds good to you but the thought of looking out for a good first colouring book stresses you out, fret not.