Are you a hoarder when it comes to fun, chic and contemporary bags? Do you like to pair a fab bag with your OOTD? If you agree to both the points above, you'll love Machli. Read on.
Stylish & Contemporary: This Homegrown Label Has Bags We Love
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Launched in 2016, Machli is a homegrown bag label that handcrafts gorgeous pieces that are timeless yet fun, and the good part is that all of it is just made in India.
Their bags range from casual handbags for any occasion to clutches that are both quirky and elegant. All their bags have unique designs and prints meant for the modern woman.
We've particulary liked some of their bigger totes that can be used to carry everything we can't do without! Their prices start at INR 1,000 upwards.
Pro-Tip
They have some lovely ethnic print bags that range in earthy colours that you must invest in.
Comments (0)