Stylish & Contemporary: This Homegrown Label Has Bags We Love

Launched in 2016, Machli is a homegrown bag label that handcrafts gorgeous pieces that are timeless yet fun, and the good part is that all of it is just made in India.

Their bags range from casual handbags for any occasion to clutches that are both quirky and elegant. All their bags have unique designs and prints meant for the modern woman.

We've particulary liked some of their bigger totes that can be used to carry everything we can't do without! Their prices start at INR 1,000 upwards.