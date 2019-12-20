Contemporary Comfort: This Brand Makes Easy-Wear Clothing We Love

Like Katy Perry sang, "Baby you're a firework" and well, all patakhas need to express their personal style and individuality! This brand makes women's clothing from classic to contemporary, plus timeless pieces that can be worn over and over.

We love that their designs are wearable and effortless but with a hint of quirk that sets them apart from the fast fashion and store-bought trends. It's the little details they add in their design like ruffles, tassels and layering that works to make something a little different. We spotted kurta sets, dresses, tunics and co-ord sets. They also have festive edits and co-ord sets that are ethnic with a contemporary, and minimal streak.

Prices range from approx INR 2800 to 6400. We spotted dresses in the INR 3,500 to INR 4,500 range. Co-ord sets are priced around INR 6,000.



