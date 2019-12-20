Always Dreaming Of Travel? Get These Map-Themed Curtains From Serenity
Home Décor Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Available Online
Shortcut
Serenity Blissful Living in Antop Hill, Wadala is a home decor store that houses innovative designs and prints. We recommend it for the designs and quality.
What Makes It Awesome
From cushion covers {INR 750} to curtains {INR 1,900 onward} to furniture – the store has pretty much everything you need to set up a beautiful home. We like the map-printed cushions and curtains that can easily transform a drab wall into something magical.
Their furniture includes meditation chairs {INR 2,700}, side tables {INR 8,000 uoward}, coffee tables, stools {INR 3,000} and more. The designs are innovative and make you think a bit. We can’t say that for most of the furniture we see at stores today. We like that the decor items here are backed by an idea. Sure, they may be a little on the expensive side but that’s the thing about good design – it pays.
Pro-Tip
If you don’t mind paying for good design, head to this store. It'll add that extra charm to your home.
Also On Serenity Blissful Living
Home Décor Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Available Online
Comments (0)