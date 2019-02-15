Chic And Urban: This Young Brand Is Wooing Us With Their Handcrafted Leather Creations

Big or small, sling or strapless, Daak gives you options that are plentiful and unique. From laptop bags to classy backpacks, their extensive range of handcrafted genuine leather products is sure to set your heart racing.

They have a variety of bags, ranging from a clutch to a duffle, all of them made with genuine leather. They have a varied range for both men and women and their price range is flexible if you want it personalised, from INR 1,000 to INR 1,500 for wallets and smaller products, to bigger bags ranging up to INR 8,000 as per the quality of leather.

Take a look at their Vintage Leather Box Bag, if you're into statement bags that don't compromise on quality.