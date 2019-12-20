Visit This Casual Dining Restaurant For Their Elegant Ambience & Killer Food!

Want to have a nice dinner/lunch? Want to celebrate your close one's birthday? Want to have a proper meal with your family? Then, my friends, daffodils 23 is your go-to place. This place is located in Malad west at a little distance from the station. The restaurant has an amazing ambience and the vibe here is just spectacular. The seating arrangements are proper and the food service is also top-notch. The waiters are very helpful they suggest to you the proper dishes which you should have as per your needs. Now coming on the food, the food here was tasty and the quality and presentation of the food are top-notch. I ordered a lot of things from here 1. Daffodil's 23 booster - I started off with the signature special mocktail, this drink was very refreshing and the presentation was nice as well. 2. Chinese platter - the platter consisted of Manchurian balls, potato wedges, chilly potatoes, and paneer tikka. All the things in the platter was tasty and the quantity was good as well. 3. Jaipuri tikki- nice green tikki's which tasted nice with mayonnaise and schezwan sauce. 4. Cheese cornball - the balls were crispy from outside and tasted amazing 5. Bruschetta Pomodoro - I loved this unique type of bruschetta which consisted of tomatoes and cheese. 6. Chilli beans nachos - the nachos were filled with melted cheddar cheese which made it even more tastier. 7. Daffodils 23 special pizza - the pizza consisted of mushrooms, paneer, capsicum, etc in all the combination was good and the pizza was amazing. 8. Pink quesadilla - this was the best dish according to me, the dish is basically paneer rolls dipped in that tasty pink sauce. This is a must-try dish. Desserts:- 1. Chocolate brownie with ice cream- as always the brownie was amazing. 2. Chocolate fondue - this dish consisted of marshmallows, brownies, cherries and Oreos which we had to dip in chocolate sauce and eat. This was an amazing dish. In all this is a must-try place for all the food lovers.