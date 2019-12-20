Bookmark This: Stay In Gorgeous River-Facing Chalets And An Igloo Close To Mumbai

Nestled inside Wada at Palghar, Anchaviyo Resort is a two-hour drive for Mumbai and you will definitely need Google Maps for assistance. This space is spread across a sprawling 150-acre land, and is surrounded by gorgeous mango, guava and chikoo trees. The staff is beyond brilliant, and they make you feel like you never left your home in the first place.

It's a vegetarian concept-based resort where they have chalets (INR 13,000) mud houses starting from INR 11,000, log cabins starting from INR 9,000, and an igloo house too, for INR 17,000 (How cool is that?) The view and location of the resort are in fact one of the first reasons as to why you should be there.

And when you opt for a stay at Anchaviyo, indulge in activities such as cycling, boat rides, outdoor games like football, playing with frisbees or do the hula hoop, catch up on some reading or play board games (they have a library too), or go kayaking or even watch a film in their mini theatre. They can also organise a special date on a raft (hinting at those who’re celebrating a special day or want to pop the question.)