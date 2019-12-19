Décor Junkies, Add Colour To Your Lives With Gifts Starting At INR 199 From The Chic Pad

We're always on the lookout for a place that helps us find keepsakes for our own place to make it look brighter. Well, we’ve found a real gem in the city called The Chic Pad, a gifting and home décor store and website that has every quirky gift in any budget you have planned. Launched in 2016 by Neha Jeswani, the brand sources products from around the world that are carefully curated keeping in mind the user’s needs and wants. From practical storage solutions to stylish décor, gifts and homeware items, you’ll find items like terrariums, mugs, clocks, trinket boxes, table accessories, serveware, dinnerware, barware, mirrors, vases, ottomans, pouffes, wall art, cushions, photo frames, bath accessories kitchen canisters, storage bins and boxes and so much more here. Their price ranges from INR 199 to INR 1,999 for most of their products, but certain items like the mirrors and stools are a tad more expensive. The store keeps on changing and adding to its selection all the time, so if you’ve liked something, make sure you call and see if it’s still around. The store is located just off Linking Road, near GKB Opticals in Santacruz West. Happy shopping, folks!