December 27 to 29th LBB Users, Avail A 20% Discount On The Food Menu At This Train-Themed Restaurant

Hosted By LBB Events
img-gallery-featured

20% Discount On Food Menu At The Local Stop

Entry FREE

Fri - Sun | 27-29 Dec, 2019

6:00 PM - 11:45 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Local Stop

Address: A-1/2, Shop 12, Near Suman Nagar, Trombay Road, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default

What's Happening?

We know how much you love your food, and how open you are to experimenting almost every week. So we're back with another offer for you (that is, if you're an LBB User!) Chembur has a really cool outlet that needs your attention. The Local Stop is a restaurant-cum-bar that looks like the royal version of a Mumbai Local train (time for some killer Instagram stories) and also has live music almost every weekend. And their food, a mix of some continental, Indian, and Chinese, is what will make you want to go back to them. However, in case you haven't visited them yet, here's some reason to. If you're an LBB user, head to this joint and avail a 20% discount on all the delicious food you call for, from December 27 to December 29. Use the code - LBBLS20.

What you must try here are the Yakhni Shorba and the Chicken Meatball Soup for starters, and maybe club them with some Naram Dil Kebab or a plate of Noorani Seekh. Your main course could have an Aanch Waali Maas Curry or maybe some Dehati Chhole. And ff you're high on appetite, you've got to try their Prawn Sizzler. And to end the food marathon, you could do the classic Gulaab Jamun with Icecream or the Malai Kulfi with Gulaab Jamun.

So if you're out of joints to go to, for having a scrumptious meal, and if you love quirky decor, then Local Stop is just for you. So go here, order more, and pay less this weekend!

How’s the venue?

If you're someone who loves clicking photographs of the decor at a place, then Local Stop is your perfect match. The local train-themed ambience really will leave you awestruck.

Make a note

This offer is only valid on all the food in the menu. There is no discount on beverages or alcohol at the Local Stop. Use the code - LBBLS20.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
20% Discount On Food Menu At The Local Stop

73 people interested

20% Discount On Food Menu At The Local Stop

Entry FREE

Fri - Sun | 27-29 Dec, 2019

6:00 PM - 11:45 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Local Stop

Address: A-1/2, Shop 12, Near Suman Nagar, Trombay Road, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default