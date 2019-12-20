Ordered Few Dishes from China hut located near 4 bungalows, Heard a lot about this Place so wanted to give a try. Ordered: Paneer Manchurian - Cost me around 230/- had 8-10 pcs of Fried Paneer Manchurian with Thick Shezwan Masala, Really Liked the Taste, Could have been Less oily but worth the price. Paneer Chilly Slider - I love Sliders And as I'm Vegetarian the only Option and the best option is Paneer. This was my Personal Favourite. Shezwan noodles with paneer Chilly Combo - Cost 195/- but Liked the Taste. Gulab Jamun was not required in the combo. the noodles were hot and Tasty. Should order from this outlet.
This Delivery Joint Does Delicious Desi Chinese In Versova, Order Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
