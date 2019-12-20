This Delivery Joint Does Delicious Desi Chinese In Versova, Order Now!

China Hut

Andheri West, Mumbai
Sai Kanwal Complex, Shop 22, Opp. Indian Oil Building, 4 Bungalows, Andheri West, Mumbai

Ordered Few Dishes from China hut located near 4 bungalows, Heard a lot about this Place so wanted to give a try. Ordered: Paneer Manchurian - Cost me around 230/- had 8-10 pcs of Fried Paneer Manchurian with Thick Shezwan Masala, Really Liked the Taste, Could have been Less oily but worth the price. Paneer Chilly Slider - I love Sliders And as I'm Vegetarian the only Option and the best option is Paneer. This was my Personal Favourite. Shezwan noodles with paneer Chilly Combo - Cost 195/- but Liked the Taste. Gulab Jamun was not required in the combo. the noodles were hot and Tasty. Should order from this outlet.

Under ₹500

