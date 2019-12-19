Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine

"Pot De Fusion" it is a delivery based outlet it serves both veg and non-veg food. The packing is really good there are very minimal chances of spilling anything. They have both quality and quantity in their food. The food is finger licking. Here is a list of food items I ordered- Appetizers: •Black Pepper Chicken- This was my personal favourite, 6-7 chunks the medium size of a chicken, marinated well and sprinkled with black pepper was more than enough to satisfy tastebuds. Highly recommended. • Murg Tikka- They serve 8 pieces of chicken tikkas cooked well with a side-filling of cabbage and onion's Main Course- •Murgh Lahori- Chicken Lahori is a Pakistani curry which originated in Lahore. It was a combination of both tangy and spicy which tastes good •Mutton Curry- mutton curry was really good it moreover on the sweeter side, I was expecting it to be spicy but still, it delighted me. Bread: • Garlic Naan- A very good combination of naan and garlic you will find which will go with any spicy curry. Dessert •Rasgulla- I am a quite big fan of Rasgulla and for that matter, I am bound to try it everywhere I find it. They provided 2 big pieces of Rasgulla with a good amount of sugar syrup. A perfect way to end a delicious meal.