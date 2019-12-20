Buy Ceramic Kitchenware And Home Decor Items From This Quaint Store

Dhoop is a quaint boutique in Khar that creates artistic home decor products with each piece offering a unique design and attention to detail.Dhoop was started off in 2003 by Aradhana Nagpal to curate and collect beautiful items in one place. Dhoop as a concept keeps stock of unique pieces that have been sourced from across the country even picked up from local artisans in villages.

The store is one place where you can find unique pieces made from clay or even a simple tribal bamboo toy.

We’re currently obsessed with the copper bottles (which are customizable, btw!), and the lovely range of Chatur Table Lamps.

We love these because of the beautiful cross between the traditional and the modern designs. Instead of going for the regular plastic ware out in the market, we would rather go for these unique gorgeous pieces. Also, who doesn’t love to show off good thing we own at home? We know we do!

If you’re looking to quirk up your kitchen or your living room, we think Dhoop is the perfect stop for your indulgences.

