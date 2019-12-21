Experience A Digital Post Processing Workshop In The City

Post-processing is an unavoidable, inseparable part of professional photography today, be it wedding, wildlife, landscape, portrait or fashion photography. Because of that, choosing the right software tool for post-processing your work efficiently is as important as having the right camera and lens combination for the job.

Always wanted to learn more about editing and processing your images to enhance the look of your images? With easy-to-use tools, Lightroom not only helps you to retouch and edit your photos, it is a powerful organizational tool to help you manage your digital files. In this workshop, participants will learn to process images and manage digital files more effectively with Adobe Lightroom.



Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is a photo processor and image organizer developed by Adobe Systems for Windows and macOS. It allows viewing, organizing and retouching large numbers of digital images. Lightroom's edits are non-destructive.



This workshop is designed for photographers who are already comfortable shooting digitally and wish to take advantage of the powerful post production tools available with today’s computer technology. This workshop is for all level of photographers who want to learn how to get most of out of their RAW captures.



This workshop will help you to:

• Organise your images

• Correct exposure and white balance

• Enhance colours and sharpness

• Remove noise and other blemishes

• Make selective adjustments

• Process HDR Images

• Stitch Panaroma

• Custom Presets

• Process and export for web and print