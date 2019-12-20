This SoBo Store Has Dresses Starting At INR 800 And The Collection's Lit

A shop in SoBo's CP Tank that might look like some ordinary one, has actually managed to impress us with its collection and here's what we loved. Divaaz by Robe houses affordable regular and party-wear tops for you to ace that look. There are shimmery tees, crop tops, and dresses that start at INR 800 only and trust them with the quality. The tops have quirky prints and can be teamed with either denims or palazzos. And if jumpsuits is your thing, then you can maybe buy in bulk from here because the rates start at INR 1,200 only. Moreover, they've got trendy belts too that you can put over a boho dress. The staff is pretty friendly and the shop keeps giving seasonal discounts. Isn't that all the more reason for you to visit Robe?