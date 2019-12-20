Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room

Ram Metals, a small shop in Bhuleshwar customises 3D letters as per your need and size. We went and spoke to shopkeeper Ashok Choudhary, who has a huge collection of readymade letters. These are made from two types of materials: stainless steel or brass. The stainless steel ones can be coloured, coated in any colour you fancy. Need letters without light? He'll provide you with those as well.

All you have to do is give him 2-3 day’s time after placing an order, and he will sort it all out for you. The colour of your choice can be given by providing him a reference colour, or a shade card. The font of the text can also be customised by sending him an email with the font type you want.

Apart from plain letters, you can go a step ahead and opt for neon ones as well. While we've always seen these outside pubs or restaurants, it would be a great idea to have a word with neon glow in your room.



If you work in a chill office (and actually like going there), it might even be a brilliant idea to get your company’s acronyms put on the wall. These are charged according to an inch. Apart from letters, you can also get cute symbols. For instance, there was a swastika as a display in this store. And if you're looking for metal nameplates, he has that too.

#LBBTip: Pick a work which captures your personality. For instance, if you're a fan of motivational quotes you can have a sign saying #positivevibesonly or if you like travelling you could opt for 'wanderlust'.



Contact: Call on 022 33937583/ 9869521303 or email at rammetalmumbai@gmail.com

