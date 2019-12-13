What are you waiting for? Share this list with your friends and take your pick, or may be party-hop your way to 2020! While you’re at it, be sure to download the DriveU app to enjoy the night away without having to worry about driving around yourself or having been cancelled by cabs.
Hit Up These Awesome New Year Parties And Begin The Year With A Bang!
NYE Party 2020
If it’s a show you’re looking for, The Park’s NYE Party is something you cannot miss. Go with friends or a significant other and enjoy the fireworks, great food and beverages and all the live shows they have lined up.
Get the details here.
- Upwards: ₹ 6667
Hawaiian New Year Party 2020
Go Hawaiian at the Hyatt’s NYE party! Treat yourself to Hawaiian cocktails at the restaurants in the hotel, yummy food and also groove to the music from their live DJ. We’re sure you know better than to drive after drinking. All you have to do is book a driver with DriveU!
Know more about the party here.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
New Year Extravaganza 2020
The New Year Extravaganza 2020 is going to be an absolute rager! From a kids activity area to delicious snacks and a lavish buffet, this party has something for all ages. Don’t miss the performances by international DJs and themed decor!
Find out more.
- Upwards: ₹ 5624
Bombay Night 2020
Get your fill of food, fun and entertainment at this party in Dublin Sqaure, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. They’re going to have 1000+ food stalls (yum!) , Bollywood music that’s sure to have you grooving and beverages you won’t be able to say no to! Head there for a great time.
Get all the information here.
New Year Camping Celebration
This one’s for all of you who love the great outdoors and want to usher in 2020 in an offbeat way. Check out the New Year Celebration Camping at Dahanu! Right from a plantation walk, to live music, a bonfire at night and even trekking, this is definitely a one of a kind experience. What’s even better is that you can hire a chauffeur for an outstation trip!
Have a look here.
Now that you’ve got a list of parties to choose from, make your NYE and New Year’s lit. It’s even more fun when you don’t have to worry about the hassles of traffic and parking, since DriveU’s got you covered!
- Upwards: ₹ 100
