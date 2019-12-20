Drape It Right: A Saree Boutique With Unique Designs

One of the most versatile clothing choices for professional or occasion wear, we love the saree for its timeless style. What's fantastic about this clothing choice is that it's available in so many different patterns and fabrics, from formal to casual, and can be styled in a myriad different ways.

Founder of Drape Me Gold, Meghna Pandey, shares our passion for the saree and aims to shine the spotlight on them with interesting designs and fabrics for all occasions. We love that their collection features handcrafted fabrics from weavers across the country - especially loved the gorgeous handblock prints that we spotted. We've also spotted pretty florals for those of you who love a peachy palette in your wardrobe. Besides sarees, they also stitch blouses that perfectly accompay the sarees, in different contemporary designs plus kurtis and dresses in traditional fabrics that are oh-s-wearable! They also get quite innovative with their patterns and can convert a traditional saree into a western-style dress for you for that fusion look! They believe in a zero waste policy, and their sarees come in pretty reusable potlis that are great for storage too.

So we're saying, if you're looking for a more sustainable way of dressing that's a step away from the fast fashion trends of the day, then check out Drape Me Gold.



