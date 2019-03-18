No Beach In Sight? Wear This Tie-&-Dye Collection To Work

We’re glad our love for tie and dye doesn’t have to be restricted to dupattas or sarees any more, nor do we have to plan a beach holiday to be able to walk around in those breezy, white and indigo dyed dresses.

Sick of boring workwear? Or wondering if there’s something that doesn’t scream ambitious like a tailored suit? You can browse through the brand’s range of shirts, dresses, jackets, culottes, skirts and more to add the right amount of spunk.

Every piece at Dressfolk is handcrafted and proudly wears human imperfections that are a part and parcel of the design process. And if you ask us, we like that no two things look alike on the site.