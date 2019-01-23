Drive Out Of Mumbai To This Waterpark In Pune For A Quick Getaway

Since my house was under renovation for the past my family was looking for a break away from the constant headache of drilling & dust. We surfed on the net for a nearby place where we could go for a day for a relaxing picnic. Sentosa resort suited our parameters & we decided to give it a shot. We left Mumbai at around 8 am & reached Sentosa Pune by 11 am. For breakfast, we had the Maharashtrian style Poha which was fresh & well prepared along with grilled sandwiches & tea and coffee which were immensely refreshing after the long drive. Sentosa resort has beautiful rooms as per one's budget along with a fancy waterpark. We changed our outfits & dived into the pool. Floating in cool water with some music playing in the background, rain dance, slides, wave pool were all a lot of fun which we enjoyed. We were in the waterpark for almost 3 hours which made us very hungry so we changed our clothes & headed straight for lunch. We tried the Kiwi Punch & Mango Delight mocktails which were served chilled & instantly refreshed us. The Veg Platter was wholesome & I simply relished the Veg spring rolls & Paneer Tikka. We also tried the Dal Fry, Veg Kolhapuri & Veg biryani. The food is simply delicious having strong flavours of Indian spices served hot & the portion size is generous. We ended our hearty meal with caramel custard & Malai Kulfi which were drool-worthy & yes we had 2 of each. The service is prompt & the staff is friendly. We royally enjoyed our day trip at Sentosa & will definitely recommend it.