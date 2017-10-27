Mumbai Restaurants To Head To On Date Night If You're Both Eating Healthy

A couple that eats healthy together…..lives longer {together or not, but living longer counts}. If you and your partner are looking to start the new year on a healthy note and want to give the hot dog eating competitions a break, here’s a list of fine diners in the city that serve organic and healthy options for you to share with your beloved. Now you can talk about the benefits of broccoli while getting lost in each other’s eyes. How wonderful.
Masque
If you’re looking for a romantic night out, start with filling yourself up with all things organic and tasty at Masque – Mumbai’s first farm to fork restaurant that is all the rage right now. This botanical bistronomy restaurant sources its ingredients from farms across the country and lays emphasis on eating good.
- Price for two: ₹ 7000
212 All Good
212 All Good is an all-day café and bar which will serve up wholesome food and drinks, all made from scratch and without preservatives. We told you about it earlier and we’re saying it now, if you don’t like to put trash in your body and like food and only food in your blood stream, the people at 212 All Good ensure it happens. We love their cauliflower risotto, which is wholesome, delicious and super filling.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Birdsong Cafe
Stationed in the quaint lane of Waroda Road, this cafe is known for its use of organic ingredients. The easy-going decor plays the perfect partner to a cosy afternoon with your partner. They make everything from scratch and steer clear of processes sugar in any form. No more feeling bad after you gulp down their famous hot chocolate.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Village Shop
Another quaint cafe that makes its bread and pasta from scratch, it’s perfect for an afternoon date or an evening chilling session with your partner. Their soups are comforting and desserts guilt-free. You can also buy avocados from them if they are selling them at the time.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
If you want to eat healthy ad your dog also vouches for it, head to Gostana with him/her and your partner to make it a fun date. You can tell them an hour in advance about your dog’s arrival and they’ll make something for him/her too.
