Love Living On The Edge? Keep Up With EightyDegree Adventures for Future Quests

Have you always been a fan of the great outdoors? Whether you’re an avid trekker or just camping-curious, EightyDegree Adventure Sports (EDAS) organises super thrilling rappelling, trekking, rock-climbing and camping expeditions for kids, corporates or any group of outdoors enthusiasts.

One of the founders, Sharath, tells us that unlike countless illicit organizers who plan treks without having the required expertise, EightyDegree prides itself on being a certified company which follows every safety regulation in the book. Having been in the business for over a decade, they’ve organised several expeditions in the Sahyadris, and are more than well-versed with treks like Kalsubai, Sandhan Valley, Ratangadh and Harishchandragad. Looking for something a little further away from home? They’ve organised expeditions to the Himalayas as well, to Roopkund, Malana, Kheerganga and Spiti Valley!

They plan expeditions based on difficulty levels, your group’s exact requirements, and on preferred technical difficulty levels, so there’s a plan for everyone. They aim to spread the know-how it takes to survive difficult conditions, especially to youngsters, and they’ve had a super successful run so far, having served over 3,000 happy trekkers.



Go follow their Facebook page to keep an eye on what they’ve planned next!

