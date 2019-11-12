Enjoy The Delicious Flavors Of Kashmir At This Beautiful Restaurant In Malad!

I had a flavourful dinner at Poush and could not stop myself from writing about the food served here. As the name itself conveys that there's a whole lot of flavors curated at this place along with Kashmiri style decor and ambience, that will give you Kashmir feels. They have humble staff and services are good too. We ordered Maharaz thal (Non-Veg) that serves 1 person, they have it both in Veg and Non-Veg. The thal had seekh kebab, Rogan Josh, Kokur Yakhini, nadier palak, rajma, raita, roti, rice; for dessert phirni & gulab jamun; & for drinks it was Kahwah. Whatever they serve, everything has a perfect blend of spices that one would really love. The meat and chicken were perfectly cooked. Desserts were exactly how I wanted it, perfect Kashmiri style and the gulab jamun was so soft. I have never had such kind of flavourful platter anywhere else accept home. Would really love to visit this place again.