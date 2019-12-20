All About Ethnic Wear: This Surat Brand's Got It All

While looking for interesting brands to cover, we stumbled across Vastra House and were quite taken with their collection of ethnic wear. This Surat-based brand has a wide collection that spans from your basic daily wear kurtis to more elaborate outfits for weddings, engagements and special occasions.

We browsed through their catalog to find a range of traditional, plus more quirky options - think elephant print co-ord sets, fusion-style dhoti pant sets, and halter dresses in Indian fabrics. If you're into more traditional styles, they've got tons of options in those as well. We liked their range of kurta sets - we spotted wearable options with comfortable palazzo pants, festive sets in bright colours, and work-ready semi-formals too.

Prices are as expected for a home-grown brand selling ethnic and fusion clothes - co-ords at INR 1,250 to 2,200, dresses between INR 1,000 to 2,000 and kurta sets from INR 1,500 to INR 4,300.