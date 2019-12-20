Minimal Sarees, Tribal Jewellery & Dupattas: This Online Brand Does It All

If you're someone who loves hoarding and draping sarees for almost every occasion, you've got to add their collection to your wardrobe. Called Aditri, this brand has all things ethnic, minimal and simply elegant. The brand specializes in sarees, jewellery and dupattas.

Scroll through their saree collection and you'll be mesmerized with their beautiful prints, soothing hues and sheer variety. Choose from an array of sarees which include Hand Block Prints, Jamdani, Kantha Sarees, Silk Sarees, Linen, Khadi, Baluchari etc. Most of their saree collection boosts of heritage and contemporary styles and prints. The average start range of their sarees is INR 2,000 and goes up to approximately INR 20,000.

And if you're looking to pair their elegant sarees with some quirky and offbeat jewellery, they've got an entire collection for that as well. Choose from their funky Afghan collection, tribal jewellery, earrings, necklaces, pendants etc. Lastly, for those who love dupattas, you've got to check out their collection. From fine prints and detailing to floral designs - they've got it all. The price range for their dupattas start from INR 1,250 and upwards.

Yup, we know, their collection is kind of expensive, but trust us, it's completely worth the splurge.