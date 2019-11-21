Offbeat Trails: Head To These Exotic Destinations Around Mumbai This New Year

This one’s for the thrill seekers who love a good challenge. Kalavantin Durg is said to be one of the most dangerous forts to get across.

What Makes It Awesome: Located between Panvel and Matheran, this fort was built during the rule of the Bahmanid Sultanate and is guarded purely by nature! A steep set of natural stairs cut into rock provide a challenging climb to even the seasoned trekkers, and we hear the views from the top are nothing short of jaw-dropping!

Difficulty Level: Moderate to high. This fort, at a height of 2,300 ft, is for true adventure seekers only.