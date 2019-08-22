Experience Inner Peace & Serene Beauty At Pawna

Colourful tents and the breezy winter atmosphere at the pawna campsite will definitely make you fall in love one more time. The Pawna Lake is quite huge and has different campsites. Our campsite was exactly opposite Tung fort. Secret tip: Make sure your campsite is near the lake wherein you can hang around alone or with your loved ones. The campsite is located 20.5km from Lonavala. The best time to camp is in winters which extend from November to March with night temperature ranging from 12-15 degrees We were a group of 10 for 2days and 1night stay. Although they provided us with snacks, barbecues, and dinner we carried our own stuff for barbeque(it was a forever cherishing moments) to see everyone happily struggling and helping each other over food. You can also occupy yourself with different outdoor games like badminton, cricket, archery, etc. Nights over there are quite cosy and the morning brings new positivity and energy. So pack your bags and hit this place and return with a bundle of memories.