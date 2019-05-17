Experience Your Mansion Of Dreams In Alibag

If you're looking to celebrate a special occasion or host a stunning corporate party then we recommend heading to Alibaug and stay at The Mansion House. As the name goes, the Mansion-house is stunning, minimalistic and beautiful! Those white walls, secret gardens, cozy rooms, and a pool makes you feel like you've reached paradise! It's a perfect destination for an engagement party, a corporate meet, office trip or even for brunch with a large group. You can make your way to Alibaug via speedboat or jetty and from there it's a short ride to The Mansion House. The staff is courteous and they take care of their guests like kings with a warm welcome. Don't forget to try their Tikki cocktails, pizzas and relax by the pool. There's also a pretty open terrace for a gorgeous sundowner! Perfect weekend for sure! We recommend this place if you have a large group and want to celebrate something special away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. P.S: Don't forget to get a relaxing foot massage done!