Enjoy A Play That Will Leave You Gripping For More!

The play 'Fail Hona Asthban Ka Aur Karna Atmahatya Ki Tayari' is adapted, designed & directed by Rishu Gupta which is one piece (ansh) from the upanyas of “Rani Naag Fani Ki Kahani” by Hari Shankar Parsai. The play revolves around a foolish prince, whose name is “Asthban”. Though India got its freedom in 1947 and Raj Gharana’s got dissolved but still he thinks that the whole system should work according to him, all people in the state should give him respect and obey his order, whether he deserves it or not. Asthban’s foolishness always gets the support of his clever friend Muffatlal who in order to get financial benefit from him supports and encourages his foolish ideas….Asthban’s father Raja Sahab appoints Surma Devi to teach him so that he will clear his BA exam but instead of listening her, Asthban & his friend Muffatlal keeps on irritating Surma Devi, so that she should leave the job.. Asthban after making so many attempts to pass the BA exam gets failed and decides to commit suicide. His best friend Muffatlal suggests him to make his death a memorable event and to organize press conference. Asthban likes the advice of Muffatlal and tells him to do all the needful… Now it’s the suspense that whether Asthban will commit suicide or not…The play is full on comedy which will give a roller coaster ride of laughter & comedy to the audience.