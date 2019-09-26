Flower Power: Flower-Pressed Jewellery Has Totally Made A Comeback

Alright, we've loved this piece ever since we've laid our eyes on it. Add a little bit of bling to your everyday wardrobe with these pretty earrings by Ferosh. Japanese Blossoms are so pretty to look at, and now, you've got them preserved for good. Pair them with some fancy clothing and you're done for the day! These earrings are priced at INR 599 and we think it's a steal!

