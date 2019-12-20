Light It Up: Get A Customised Neon Sign For Your Room From This Andheri Shop

Did you want your room to look like a Pinterest dream and have been bookmarking ‘How to DIY lights in your room’? Well now you can get a customised neon sign made for your room, or living room by hitting up Sign N Glow, on Link Road, near the Audi Showroom in Andheri West.

It’s a tiny shop that’ll make neon, glow signs and boards for you. Run by Abdul R Khan, they offer all sorts of services for making these custom-neon boards. Whether you’re looking for a tiny letter, a small word, or even a long phrase – he’ll do it all. Want a beautiful Eiffel Tower up on the wall – one that glows? Tell him – and it’ll be customised for you.

He tells us the signs and boards can be made in brass, with diamond covering, on steel, or even with leather mouldings. A simple acrylic symbol with a colour of your choice would cost INR 450 to INR 550.