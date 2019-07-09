Get ‘Future Ready’ And Learn Skills For Jobs Of The Future With NIIT!

Confusing graduation years, peer pressure and unknown career goals can really take a toll on our lives. We live in a generation where only a graduation degree doesn’t guarantee one a decent professional growth, thus making career choices even more difficult. NIIT is here to make life easier for us with their session ‘Future Ready Talent’, in association with the Times of India, an initiative to encourage aspiring professionals to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum. Whether it’s a dive into the science of influencer marketing, the importance of IT skills in the era of digital advertising or the importance of upskilling for a 21st century professional, you’ll be sure to learn a lot at their sessions. These forums are conducted by successful leaders and experts across diverse fields and we’ve shared the schedule below so be sure to mark it on your calendar!
Great For
What Is It?
When:
Nagpur- 8th July- 10:30-12 PM- Ankit V- Importance of upskilling for a 21st century profession- tech reviewer, youtuber and blogger
Thane-10th July- 3:30-5 PM- Rajiv Dingra- Importance of IT skills for entrepreneurship; Story of WAT Consult
Borivali- 12th July- 10:30-12 PM- Priya Kumar- Pathway to excelling in the IT Industry
Dadar- 12th July- 3:30-5 PM- Raj Brar- Bridging the gap between academia and industry by skilling up
Who Is It For?
An undergrad student seeking to get career counselling session not for guidance, but also to have a better insight about multiple industries. It is extremely important to have professional education instead of only sticking to academic courses and these seminars will build awareness in today’s aspiring professionals about the new possibilities.
Why Should I Go For It?
Because we are young and confused, and a little bit of advice never hurts, especially when it’s free! Also, some of the best in the industry will be taking these sessions like Rajiv Dingra, founder of the digital and social media agency, WATconsult. They will make you aware about the importance of new-age future ready careers and you will get an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of your choice through their industry-leading programmes.
Anything Else?
The entire session will last for an hour, wherein the experts will take up a 45 minute session and there will be a 15 minute question and answer session.
