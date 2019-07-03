Order Right Away From This Delivery Outlet For Birayani At Affordable Rates

Tried 'Go biryan' outlet of Lower Parel. Delivery was quick, delivered at my place before 1 pm. Comes in small boxes which looked very well presentable and the food was hot. Let start with the food ride. Starter: -Chicken Kalimirch Tikka:- Big chunks of chicken tikka roasted in kalimirch. Kalimirch gives the spiciness to the chicken. If you love something dry then this is Must try Mains: -Aghani Chikka Tikka:- Dry biryani but yes loaded with chicken. It is mentioned in the menu card that the biryani will be spicy, but not at all spicy, this doesn’t quite live up to the expectations. -Dum Tangadi Biryani:- Quantity was good and legs piece was also well cooked. But yes, wasn’t spicy, consisted of a very peculiar taste of garam masala. Dessert: -Chocolate Brownie:- Soft and very well prepared. Love the brownie. After having the averaged biryani, brownie was good👌 Delivery:- 5/5 Food:- 3/5